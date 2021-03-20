‘Punjab govt to reconsider decision of closing restaurants, marriage halls’

LAHORE: The Punjab government will reconsider the decision of closing restaurants and the marriage halls knowing the importance of the businesses which is the backbone of the economy of the country.

Lahore Division Commissioner Zulfiqar Ali Ghuman said this while addressing to the business community of Punjab at the Lahore region office of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) here on Friday.

He said the third wave of coronavirus was very dangerous so the traders were requested to follow the corona-related SOPs. He said work was underway on new parking plazas. Funds are being provided for repair of streetlights and roads. He said that the FPCCI should identify the roads where there is a lot of traffic so that those roads were repaired immediately and streetlights be installed there.