Reply would result into contempt, says Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said speeches are being made for the last one week, but reply would result into ‘concern’ or ‘contempt’.

In a tweet, Fawad Chaudhry said those having inclination to politics must contest election to know their popularity and acceptability. Meanwhile, in another tweet, Fawad said the insightful and eloquent speech by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the Islamabad Security Dialogue the other day explained Pakistan’s security paradigm.

The minister stressed that the world must stand by this vision of peace. He said the followers of Narendra Modi must be made to realise that extremist and coercive attitude has no buyers in the world and a peaceful South Asia is the best bet. "Indian politicians may be wise enough to listen to Pakistan," the minister said.