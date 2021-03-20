ACM Zaheer Baber takes charge as air chief

ISLAMABAD: Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Baber Sidhu took charge as the new air chief of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) at an impressive change of command ceremony at the Air Headquarters here on Friday.

The outgoing Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Mujahid Anwar Khan, pinned badges on the new air chief and presented him the command sword. The outgoing CAS also reviewed a guard of honor and a formation of JF-17 fighter jets presented salute to him. In his farewell address, the outgoing Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan said the PAF is a strong element of national defence and pride of the nation. “Serving Pakistan Air Force over four decades has been a privilege, honor and a matter of immense satisfaction for me,” he said.

The outgoing air chief said the air force once again lived up to the expectations of the nation and proved to be guardians of blue skies in the operation Swift Retort. He said our response was timely and well calibrated which kept the adversary at bay.

Mujahid Anwar Khan said despite testing times, the PAF has made great strides on its journey to excellence and continued transformation for the Next Generation Air Force 2047. “Our vision requires relentless pursuit in the years and decades to come,” he said.

Congratulating Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Baber Sidhu on his appointment as the Air Chief, Mujahid Anwar Khan said his successor is a sound professional with extraordinary leadership qualities. He expressed the confidence that during his tenure, the PAF will scale to new heights of excellence.