ADA Awards to announce winners virtually

The Second Cycle of the ADA Awards 2020 - 2021 will premiere its winners announcement virtually on their YouTube channel (ADA Magazine), owing to the ongoing pandemic.

Celebrating excellence and promoting heroes from the disciplines of Art, Design, and Architecture; the awards aim to place Pakistani creatives on the international map. By curating juries that consist of national and international jurors, the standard of submissions being awarded has paved the way for change, inspiration, and legacies to be built in Pakistan.

The event will start with the national anthem performed by the students of Habib University, part of the Center for South Asian Music. It will then be followed by an address by the Editor in Chief and Founder of the ADA Magazine and Awards, followed by winners’ announcement. The Awards announcements will have interesting segments like kalam by Faiz Ahmed Faiz; recited by Moazzam Ali Khan, and an address by the Pakistani legend Anwar Maqsood.

The show will premiere at 12 noon (PST) on ‘ADA Magazine’ YouTube channel on 21st March 2021. The physical awards ceremony will take place later this year to honor and celebrate these winners, hear their stories, and be inspired by their work.

The ADA Awards is an ADA initiative, an international platform recognizing excellence in architecture, design, and art. Jang Media Group is media partners for the event and promotes creativity and young artists, be it in the field of art, design or architecture in the country.***