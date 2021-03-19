Garbage crisis

This is to draw the attention of the district administration to Rawalpindi’s Leh Nullah. Electronics stores on Murree Road dump waste, including packing material, into the nullah. As a result, the nullah remains choked and causes severe problems during the monsoon season.

Even though the Chaklala Cantt Board (CCB) vowed to put emphasis on cleanliness, the current situation of the nullah isn’t satisfactory. Also, the electronics shops on Murree Road should look into their irresponsible behaviour and stop dumping waste in the nullah.

Khalid Hyder

Rawalpindi

*****

Karachi is the largest city of the country. It is disappointing that the relevant authorities don’t pay any attention to the city’s problems. At present, the city has been facing the worst problem of clogged drains and piles of garbage in pretty much every area. Every day, I pass by garbage piles and every day I hope that they would miraculously be lifted the next time I visit the place. However, these garbage piles only keep growing and have now covered major portions of roads, making it difficult for the daily traffic to pass with ease. The unattended piles of garbage, which can be found in different parts of the city, can lead to the outbreak of many life-threatening diseases.

It is unfortunate that despite the pleas and complaints of citizens, the relevant authorities, including the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) and the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) fail to perform their jobs. When will the people of Karachi be heard?

Samra Naveed

Karachi