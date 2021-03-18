BOK opens branch at industrial estate

PESHAWAR: The Bank of Khyber (BOK) has opened Corporate and Commercial Raast Islamic Banking branch at the Industrial Estate in Hayatabad.

A press release said Additional Chief Secretary and BOK Board of Directors Chairman Shakeel Qadir Khan was the chief guest on the occasion.

Senator Mohsin Aziz and other industrialists attended the inauguration ceremony as well.

The branch will provide financing facilities to all growing businesses of the area under the umbrella of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company.

Shakeel Qadir Khan appreciated the efforts of the Bank of Khyber in providing support to the businesses throughout the province and playing its role in the socio-economic development of the province.