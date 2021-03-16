Five hotels sealed for violating corona SOPs

LALAMUSA: The district administration has sealed five hotels, one marquee and more than a dozen shops in Gujrat and Kharian areas for violating corona lockdown orders.

Reportedly, a team led by Gujrat Assistant Commissioner Salman Zafar checked Circular Road, Shadiwal Road, Chowk Pakistan and other areas and sealed the shops which were not closed after 6pm. The team also sealed two hotels on University Road and a marquee near Khokha Stop Jalalpur Jattan for holding a wedding ceremony despite ban. A team led by Kharian Assistant Commissioner Khalid Abbas sealed three hotels, for violating corona lockdown orders. Meanwhile, five marriage halls and marquees were fined Rs 235,000. On the other hand, 122 more corona cases had been confirmed during the last 24 hours in the district while 12 new patients had been admitted to Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital while 3,175 people had been vaccinated at three centres.

‘Corona SOPs to be implemented strictly’: Deputy Commissioner Saif Anwar has said that the instructions of the Punjab government regarding corona SOPs will be implemented strictly. Talking to media here, the DC said that the government’s orders to close all business by 6pm to prevent from COVID-19 would be implemented strictly. The closure of all marriage halls and hotels would be ensured in the district. He informed that there were 533 patients who had been quarantine at homes. There were 26 confirmed and 38 suspected patients of corona at Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital, he informed.

He said that restaurants would only provide take away service. The use of mask would be must at open places, he added. Saif Anwar appealed to the citizens to adopt all necessary measures against corona. Restoration work: Archeology Assistant Director Muhammad Imran has said that t the restoration work of Baharwali Baoli of Kharian is underway.

He said that it was constructed during the Mughal era. He told that about 30pc work had been completed. He said that the entrance of eth project had been made more beautiful. Interviews postponed : The interviews of class IV employees in the Education Department postponed due to increasing cases of corona on Monday.

According to the new schedule, interviews were expected to be held at the Government High School Serai Alamgir on April 5, at the Government High School Kharian on April 6 and at the Government Jamia High School Gujrat at 9am on April 8.