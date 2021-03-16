Business community in Rawalpindi protests against closure of markets, shops at 6pm

Rawalpindi: The business community of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have staged a protest demonstration on Monday against government decision regarding closure of all markets and shops at 6 pm and three-day break of commercial activities in a week.

A big gathering of business community carrying banners and placards blocked both sides of Murree Road at Liaquat Bagh. A heavy contingent of police was present to control the situation. Police high-ups fully tried to remove protesters from road but in vain.

The leadership of Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran, All Pakistan Marriage Halls Association, Rawalpindi-Islamabad hotels and Restaurants Association, All Pakistan Furniture Dealers Association, Muthidda Naanbhais Welfare Association, Employees Association of Pakistan, All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajraan, All Pakistan Chicken Retailers Association, and several other business groups were present in the demonstration on the occasion.

Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran President Shahid Ghafoor Paracha rejecting the decision said that government wanted to destroy all businesses in the country in the guise of coronavirus. When all kinds of road transport, rail transport and air transport are continue and there was no corona but government is only imposing restriction over business community. We will not accept government decision to close down business at 6 p.m. and three-day break in a week, he said.

All Pakistan Traders Association (Punjab) President Shirjeel Mir condemned district administration decision to close down shops and markets at 6:00 pm. Government is forcing us to join PDM ‘Long March’ on March 26, he warned.

All Pakistan Amjuman-e-Tajran President Ajmal Baloch said that if our shops were closed forcefully, we would show a strong resistance. He said that already business community facing financial crisis due to lockdown situation in the country. “Government should stop financial murder of business community,” he said.

All Pakistan Furniture Dealers Association President Muhammad Taj Abbasi said that we have given a written oath to follow all SOPs to avoid spread of coronavirus in our shops but the administration and police are continuously harassing us. He said that government was playing with business community in the garb of coronavirus. People of all other communities are facing critical situation for over three years but government is neither providing any assistance nor allowing them to work freely, Abbasi claimed.

Muthidda Naanbhais Welfare Association President Muhammad Shafiq Qureshi said that government is killing poor man through its wrong policies. We are facing worst time of history buy our Prime Minister is seeing the whole drama with closed eyes, he denounced.

All Pakistan Marriage Halls Association President Malik Zahoor Advocate, against the decision said that they were facing worst ever financial crisis for a long time. “We will block all roads if district administration stop our functioning with force,” he warned.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Captain (r) Anwar-ul-Haq has said that we are following the orders of Punjab Home Department. If shopkeepers violated the orders, they would have to face strict legal action, he warned.