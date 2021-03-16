Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) seminar held in Mardan

MARDAN: Commissioner Mardan division Muntazir Khan has said it is need of the hour to follow the teaching of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

Addressing a Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) seminar organised by C&W Department at the Town Hall as chief guest, the official said that revelation of the Holy Quran on the Holy Prophet (PBUH) removed the shadows of darkness from society. He said that Muslims could regain the lost glory in the world if they followed the golden principles of the Prophet (PBUH) and teachings of Islam.

The official said all problems could be solved through the teachings of the Holy Quran and the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).213 shortlisted for scholarships: Meanwhile, a committee of Women’s University short-listed 213 students for Ehsaas Scholarship here on Monday, a press release said.

About 400 students had applied for Ehsaas Scholarships, out of whom 213 were short-listed and interviewed by the committee consisting of Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ghazala Yasmeen, one Syndicate member Justice (r) Muhammad Raza Khan, MPA Zahir Shah Toru, two professors from the University of Peshawar, Ehsaas Scholarship focal person, assistant registrar Adnan Ahmad, and HoDs of respective departments.

Out of the 213 students, 36 students were selected on merit and the rest were placed on the waiting list for the award of Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship by Higher Education Commission.However, the VC requested officials concerned at the HEC to consider the remaining students for the scholarship to encourage women’s education in Mardan.