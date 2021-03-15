Boutique housing project launched

Islamabad: A private property developer has launched its flagship apartments project in the picturesque hill station of Murree just short of Lower Topa Chowk.

Approved by Murree’s tehsil municipal and other authorities and around one hour drive from Islamabad along the Murree Expressway, the project initiative is likely to be completed in the second quarter of the year 2023.

According to the project CEO Danyal Sheikh, the state-of-the-art boutique vacation residences are inspired from a major residential project in Los Angles and have two distinct themes, including Rustic and Hollywood Glam, with the option of customisation during the finishing phase.

“We promise ultimate comfort, peace of mind, and tranquillity in a luxury setting surrounded by natural beauty,” he told ‘The News’.

Danyal Sheikh said the project was really close to his heart and he was determined to serve experiential living to the people through innovation and thoughtfulness.

“Owing to my passion for hospitality, I am an aspirant to provide ever-lasting sophistication and a high standard living experience never attained before. An unsurpassed luxury experience harmonious with nature,” he said.

The young man said after enrolling in the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, for the master’s programme in entrepreneurship and innovation, he explored the ‘The City of Dreamers’, drove across the Hollywood Hills and was wonderstruck by the scenic beauty and deeply serene atmosphere at the residential project in Los Angles.

“The enchantment of that view incited a desire in me to bring about a project in my home country at a place with a similar view and feel. This proved to be a game-changer moment and I sensed an element of immense motivation in myself. My peerless love for residential project in Los Angles, became the driving-force for this project,” he said.

Mr. Danyal had the opportunity to work with Marriott’s Innovation Lab in the US & was part of the ‘Room of the Future’ team. He will be including similar automation and technology in his project.

The project inaugural ceremony was also attended by spiritual scholar Syed Sarfraz Shah, who appreciated Danyal Sheikh’s initiative and wished him good luck.

He said he had long sittings with the Danyal Sheikh about his work and enjoyed his vision and thoughts, and I even encouraged him to be part of the hospitality industry over vast growth potential.

“What I understand after having detailed discussions with Mr Danyal is that this project is going to be a unique project regarding facilities, automation, customisation and other features,” he said.

He said he hoped and prayed that the initiative would contribute to the housing sector’s growth and national development and would be an addition to the pride of Pakistan.