SSB Development Series Ranking Tennis from March 27

KARACHI: The 62nd Sindh Sports Board Development Series Ranking Tennis Championship will be held from March 27 to April 2 at Union Cooperative Club here.

Para Sports Pakistan and Pakistan Soft Tennis Association are providing technical support for wheelchair Tennis and Soft Tennis events.

The singles events to be played are for men’s, Juniors 17, 15, 13, 11, 9, & 7, wheelchair men’s, and for soft tennis. The doubles events for men's will also be played. The under 9 and under 7 Singles events will be played with modified soft tennis balls on mini courts. There will be beach tennis events for men’s (singles & doubles) on April 11.