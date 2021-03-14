DC visits corona vaccination centre

LAHORE: Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz Malik on Saturday visited coronavirus vaccination centre at Expo Centre and reviewed the arrangements regarding the COVID-19 vaccination.

He also inspected the counters and beds placed for coronavirus vaccine receivers and also asked about the arrangements and cleanliness conditions from the visitors.

The deputy commissioner directed the officials there to ensure the best cleanliness arrangements in the centre and said coronavirus vaccine was administered to 2,884 individuals during the last three day, adding that vaccination of around 1.2 million senior citizens of 60 years old and above would be done.