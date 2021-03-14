Ban upheld on issuance of new arms licences

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to maintain the ban on issuing new arms licences.

According to sources, the provincial government has formed a committee headed by the Additional Chief Secretary Home Affairs to issue arms licences to special agencies and individuals. The committee includes the representatives of additional IG CTD, additional IG Operations and Special Branch. Sources said that all arms licences which were not renewed by December 31, 2020 have been revoked. According to sources, the government has decided to hand over several powers of the Punjab Home Department to the deputy commissioners regarding arms licences, the summary of which has been sent to the Punjab chief minister, after which, a notification will be issued. Sources said the provincial government has decided to give the powers to the deputy commissioner to change the inheritance of arms licence, bore and number of bullets.