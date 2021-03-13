Four more corona patients die in Multan

MULTAN: Four more corona patients died in Multan division on Friday. Muhammad Ramzan of Sahiwal, Ghulam Yasin of Bhakkar and Ijaz Ahmed of Muzaffargarh died at the Nishtar Hospital. The fourth patient died in Lodhran district. The Nishtar Hospital sources told that 12 new corona suspects were admitted to the hospital during the last 24 hours.

The divisional health authorities said that 780 corona tests were conducted at public and private hospitals in Multan division during the last 24 hours and 38 patients tested positive.

Similarly, 32 patients tested corona positive in Multan district while two patients tested corona positive in Khanewal district.

Likewise, three patients tested corona positive in Lodhran district while only one patient tested corona positive in Vehari district.

Bailiff recovers man from ‘illegal’ police custody: On the order of Justice Sadiq Mehmood Khurram of the Lahore High Court Multan Bench, a bailiff on Friday recovered a citizen from the ‘illegal’ police custody.

The court also ordered the Muzaffargarh DPO to take action against the investigators. However, the Shah Jamal police SHO claimed that the detained man was wanted in a case registered against him.

Earlier, Khadim Hussain filed a petition before the court stating that Muzaffargarh Shah Jamal police had illegally detained Muhammad Tariq and prayed for dispatching a bailiff to recover him from the police detention.

The petitioner informed the court that Tariq, who had arrested by the police in the case, had got bail before arrest.

PML-N stages demonstration against inflation: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Friday staged a demonstration against growing inflation.

PML-N Multan division information secretary Saad Khurshid Kanjoo led the protest that was organised by the PP-213 PML-N workers at Chowk Double Pathak.

Addressing the participants, Kanjoo said the masses were facing severe inflation and people were forced to commit suicide over financial issues.

He accused the government of framing policies that resulted in price hike, lawlessness and unemployment.

Kanjoo said the PTI-led government had failed to deliver. He said the rulers were following the dictates of the IMF.

He accused the Prime Minister Imran Khan of betraying his commitments made with people before the general election in 2018.

The participants raised slogans against the PTI government and in favour of the PML-N and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).