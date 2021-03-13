Pledge to resolve issues of tobacco growers

MARDAN: Commissioner Mardan Muntazer Khan said on Friday the government was taking practical steps to resolve the issues of tobacco growers.

He was presiding over a meeting on the issues of the tobacco growers.

Tobacco Board, Labour Department officials, representatives of Pakistan Tobacco Company, Khyber Tobacco Company, Universal Tobacco Company, representative of farmers attended the meeting.

The commissioner asked the owners of tobacco companies to arrange regular trainings for the awareness of the tobacco growers. He directed the Universal Tobacco Company to pay the arrears of the tobacco growers by March 31.