Patients of spinal cord injuries given zoo tour

PESHAWAR: Patients suffering from spinal cord injuries from Paraplegic Center in Hayatabad Peshawar were taken on a tour of the Peshawar Zoo.

An official statement said the patients including disabled children and women visited the zoo and expressed keen interest in the caged animals and learned a lot about them.

Chief Executive of the centre Dr Syed Mohammad Ilyas and rehab staff also accompanied them.

Dr Ilyas Syed said that “treatment and sports go hand in hand” is the centre’s motto.

He said that spinal cord injury makes a person’s life very difficult by radically changing it and a living person becomes a prisoner of his body in moments.

Dr Ilyas Syed said that the visit of the handicapped children and patients to the zoo provided ample opportunity to children and women in wheelchairs to share happiness with others.

He said it was also a successful attempt to rehabilitate them physically, integrate into the society and become useful citizens again.

“These programmes are part of the Paraplegic Centre’s interdisciplinary approach, which is also participated by the relevant medical professionals as well as director and chief executive themselves,” he concluded.