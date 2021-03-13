Rs720m project okayed to supply water to Karak city

KARAK: Clean drinking water would be supplied to Karak city from Lawagher dam under a project that has been approved with an estimated cost of Rs720 million, stated Deputy Director, Public Health Engineering Department Rafiullah Afridi on Friday.

Talking to media, he said that 10,00,000 gallons water would be supplied to Karak city from Lawagher dam on a daily basis to resolve the longstanding demand of the dwellers of the district headquarters.

He added that at the moment, 2,00,000 gallons water was being supplied to Karak city from Zebi dam but the pipeline of Tehsil Municipal Administration, Karak had got rusted, which was wasting a lot of water.

The official said the department has installed the first ever electric flow meter to gauge how much water was being supplied to Karak city. The deputy director recalled that there were five drinking water supply schemes for Karak city, which had either dried up or turned brackish.

He noted that now two more water reservoirs were being installed with the developmental funds of MNA Shahid Khattak, which would be supplied to a population of 8,000 in Karak city. The official said that there was an increase of 3 percent in the recovery of monthly water bills, which reflected that people were getting water.

He expressed satisfaction at the new e-tendering procedure and said it has made the tendering procedure transparent as any alteration in the figures of e-tenders was not possible. The official said the department had made 40 dysfunctional drinking water supply schemes operational and over 92 dysfunctional water supply schemes would be made functional as soon as they get more funds for it.