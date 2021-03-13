Biography of Holy Prophet (PBUH) in poetic form is greatest tribute

LAHORE:There may not have been a more appropriate tribute to Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) than the first-ever biography of Holy Prophet (PBUH) in the form of poetry in English titled 'The Saviour of Humanity' by Prof Sallmaan Raffiq, a Pakistani professor of English language and a renowned artist and scholar belonging to the provincial capital.

A cultured, talented, refined and highly educated man, Professor Sallmaan Raffiq is a person I call him 'Pakistan's poetic ambassador,' as he enhances the country's prestige worldwide through his award-winning books; the latest in the series is this masterly evocation of the life of Prophet of Islam (PBUH), written in lofty and majestic English poetry with a view to increasing awareness about this great benefactor of all humanity before the whole world.

It is a pleasure for me to review this latest creative effort from the pen of this gifted and versatile individual who is not only a professor of English language and literature who has taught in Pakistan's finest educational institutions like Government College University and Forman Christian College, Lahore, for over 30 years, but is also an international sportsman, actor, director, speaker and commentator.

This is a 'prologue' or a poetic look at the amazing life and achievements of Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH), and this first book in the series is a preparation for the world reader for the main book which is to follow. Together, these two books would constitute 'The World's First Poetic Biography in English' of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), a magnificent literary achievement which both requires and deserves our fullest support.

Readers will be enchanted by the marvelous verse quality of the poet. The language employed is sublime and majestic. The style of the writer is both entertaining as well as highly instructive.

This soulful and stirring poetic journey begins with a memorable depiction of God Almighty creating the heavens and the earth and all-between, and honouring man above all of His other creation. But man, who was supposed to be God's vicegerent upon the earth, and a positive force for good, falls prey to evil, and the 'forces of negation.’

The world begins to rush towards annihilation, when a man emerges upon the scene, and changes the whole scenario by ushering in 'positivity' and 'good' through the sheer strength of his personality. This man is none other than Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), who is then described by the poet in glorious poetry which has to be seen and read to be appreciated.

The writer has treated this universal topic on a global level with a world-perspective. I urge the Pakistani government as well as philanthropists, individuals, organisations and countries the world over to spread this message for the good of all humanity to every corner of the globe by supporting the marvelous writer, Sallmaan Rafifq.

His book is available, along with the author's other works, at the following:

Facebook: Sallmaan Ahmad

YouTube: Better than Shakespeare

Email: [email protected]