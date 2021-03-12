SCCI to liaise with ministry on export of sensitive goods

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Strategic Export Control Division (SECD), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, have agreed to have a close liaison to create awareness about export of sensitive goods elsewhere in the world.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between SCCI’s Manzoor Elahi and a team of SECD, led by Deputy Director Kashif Irshad here at the chamber, here on Thursday.

Other members of the SECD, Kashif Ali Raza, Memoona Nazir, Shahid Hussain, Abdul Jalil Jan, Abidullah Yousafzai, Waqar Ahmad, Zahoor Khan, Mujeebur Rehman, Ishanullah, Shamsul Rahim, Saddar Gul, Aqeel Kayani and Ms Quratul Ain were present on the occasion.

The SECD team members briefed the participants on control export of sensitive goods, saying that today’s meeting was the prime objective to create awareness among the business community in this regard.

The officials said Pakistan was signatory to different covenants/treaties on non-proliferation/export of sensitive goods, particularly arms and weapons. They stated that Pakistan fully adhered to the relevant global commitments and had undertaken practical measures to control export of sensitive goods.

The officials assured that the institute would organize more awareness-raising sessions with the business community, besides relevant stakeholders will be also taken on board under a policy framework.

Later, SCCI senior-vice president Manzoor Elahi while speaking on the occasion stressed the need for promotion of close collaboration between the business community and the SECD.

The chamber office-bearer suggested that the team of SECD should carry out a survey through an international agency of different manufacturing units and factories in Khyber Pakhtun-khwa, especially in Peshawar so as to avoid hurting the production process as well as the export of different items toward regional and other countries.