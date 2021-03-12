CDA, IWMB join hands to protect Margalla Hills

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) have decided to launch joint efforts for cleanliness and conservation of Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) that exhibits the green character of the capital city.

According to the details, the officials of CDA and IWMB would prepare proposals for joint efforts that would be discussed in the meeting to be held in the coming weeks. The proposals would focus on cleanliness; preservation of flora and fauna; restoration and protection of wildlife habitats and promotion of bird and animal species in the MHNP.

The issues related to fire incidents and tree cutting by the local people would also be taken up in the proposals that would help prepare a 10-year plan to protect and preserve MHNP. The proposals would also revolve around development of new trails along with construction of cycling tracks in various areas for the visitors of the twin cities.

The details stated the CDA’s Director General Environment and the IWMB chairperson have already held a meeting in which both of them agreed that fresh measures were needed to restore true beauty of the Margalla hills. The official data showed that CDA has recently submitted a report to the National Assembly highlighting the efforts made by the civic agency to enhance beauty of the Margalla hills.

The IWMB has been consistently taking measures to provide trekking facilities to the nature lovers in tandem with the measures to ensure human activities in no way create disturbance in the natural habitats of the wildlife species. CDA’s Director General Environment Naveed Khan Tareen said “The civic agency will make all out efforts for protection of the Margalla hills that make Islamabad one of the beautiful green capitals of the world.”

The spokesperson of the climate change ministry said they have decided to enhance the scope of Clean Green Pakistan to MHNP in collaboration with CDA, IWMB and non-governmental organizations working to protect natural environment.