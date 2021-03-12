Fake cigarettes seized

Islamabad : The police have seized four truckloads of counterfeit cigarettes and arrested nine suspects involved in smuggling of the counterfeit cigarettes brands from Muzaffarabad to different areas in Pakistan.

The Federal Board of Revenue [FBR] has launched a campaign against smuggling and manufacturing of the counterfeit cigarettes that are causing billions of rupees annual loss in tax revenue to the country. The Muzaffarabad administration has registered a case against managing director of the cigarette company and others under sections 420, 483 and 34/109 of Pakistan Penal Code for manufacturing and smuggling of the counterfeit cigarettes.

On a tip off, the administration carried out a raid when the four trucks carrying counterfeit cigarettes of different brands were on their way from Muzaffarabad to Pakistan and seized the material. A private vehicle that was being used to clear the route for the trucks has also been seized. The accused failed to furnish any legal evidence for transporting the cigarettes to Pakistani areas where they are allegedly sold in remote villages on cheaper rates, causing diseases to smokers.

The local traders and businessmen have lauded the Assistant Commissioner Muzaffarabad Raja Sadaqat and Assistant Superintendent of Police Khurram Iqbal for their timely action against the crime. They have urged the government to seal the factory at the earliest.