Celebrating Mauritius

March 12 is a very significant day in the national history of Africa’s most beautiful island Mauritius, due to two major events. On March 12, 1968, Mauritius, under the leadership of what it calls the father of the nation and first prime minister, Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, achieved independence from British imperialism. Later on March 12, 1992, exactly 24 years later, Mauritius transformed into a republic country with the British Commonwealth.

Every year on March 12, a national holiday is observed in Mauritius to mark the national day. The people of Mauritius used to demonstrate their pride in their nation by displaying colourful flags across the country. An official flag-raising ceremony also takes place in the capital city with military parades and live music. The national flag, consisting of four-color strips, also represents the pluralist society based on the co-existence and diversity of the population.

Mauritius is a unique country on the world map which is geographically considered a African country but it has a special affiliation with the people of South Asia socio-culturally. Urdu is spoken and understood throughout the island of Mauritius. The majority of the population, consisting of 55 percent, follows Hinduism whereas other prominent religions include Muslims, Christians, Buddhists and others.

At the time of its discovery by Arab traders in the 9th century, there was nothing but dense forests and wildlife. Due to its unique geo-strategic position, it also became a target of Western imperialist powers from Portugal, France and the Dutch East India Company, during the colonial period. Under British rule, many people from present-day Pakistan and South Asia immigrated to Mauritius. In the early 20th century, Mahatma Gandhi also paid a historic visit to Mauritius. During his two-week visit, he urged the people of Mauritius to transcend all kinds of prejudices and focus on educating their children.

Mauritius, most favourite destination of world tourists, is also known as an island of temples, mosques and churches. Ganga Talao, a crater lake situated in a secluded mountain area, is considered the most sacred holy place in the eyes of the Hindu community. There are different temples located on the bank of the lake and are dedicated to lords Shiva, Hanuman, Ganesh and goddess Ganga. On the occasion of the religious festival Shivaratri, many local pilgrims travel bare feet from their homes to the lake. The first mosque, now officially known as the Al-Aqsa Mosque, was built in the early years of the 1800s. The Jummah Mosque in the capital city Port Louis was built in the 1850s and is described as one of the most beautiful religious buildings in Mauritius. The tomb of Jamal Shah, a Sufi saint from the Indian subcontinent, is also located next to the mosque. There are also many churches and other worship places across the island.

No doubt, every sovereign country has to offer countless sacrifices in order to achieve independence. However, after independence only those countries succeeded to establish internal peaceful societies and earn good name at international level, which follow the vision of their founding fathers in letter and spirit. In my view, today's Mauritius, which in the past was influenced by different global powers, is one of best examples about social harmony, religious tolerance and prosperity. The Republic of Mauritius constitutionally grants equal civic rights and religious freedom to all citizens. On the occasions of Eid, Diwali, Christmas and other holy festivals, public holidays are observed throughout the country. However, during my last visit, I noticed that the Indian lobby is taking advantage of the inactiveness of Pakistani embassy and increasing influence there rapidly.

Today, while congratulating the people of Mauritius, I would also like to appeal to my Pakistani compatriots to analyse that the countries that achieved independence after us have gone ahead of us in the race for development and prosperity. We must understand that the secret of Mauritius' development lies in maintaining a culture of tolerance. We must avail the vast opportunities for bilateral cooperation with friendly countries like Mauritius. There is also a dire need to revise our foreign policies according to today's modern era.

The writer is a member of the National Assembly and patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Hindu Council.

Twitter: @RVankwani