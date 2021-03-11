close
Thu Mar 11, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 11, 2021

Anam Zakaria on FemiList 100

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 11, 2021

LAHORE: Anam Zakaria, an oral historian from Lahore and author of three books, is on the FemiList 100, 2021.

The women on this list come from different parts of the world and #ChooseToChallenge the norm through their hard work.

Her books are 1971: A People's History from Bangladesh, Pakistan and India (2019), Between the Great Divide: A Journey into Pakistan-administered Kashmir (2018) and The Footprints of Partition: Narratives of Four Generations of

Pakistanis and Indians (2015), which won her the 2017 KLF-German Peace Prize.

The Gender Security Project which highlights practice, policy and approaches in the global south within the ambit of women, peace and security agenda had received 117 nominations and a pair of peer reviewers went through the nominations to build the list. These women are working in the fields of foreign policy, peace building, law, activism, and development. Anum Zakaria is daughter of Eruj Zakaria, a veteran analyst.

Latest News

More From Pakistan