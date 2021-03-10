Smart lockdown in Lahore extended

LAHORE: The Punjab government has extended smart lockdown in three cities in hotspot areas with maximum emergence of COVID-19 cases amidst the rising third wave of coronavirus.

According to separate notifications issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), Punjab, on Tuesday, the smart lockdown has been imposed in hotspot areas of Gujranwala till 17.03.2021 and Gujrat and Lahore till 19.03.2021.

The smart lockdown in Lahore district has been imposed in five hotspot areas in two towns including Allama Iqbal Town and Cantonment. In Gujranwala district, the smart lockdown has been imposed in 20 hotspot areas in Gujranwala and Noshehra Virkan Tehsils while smart lockdown was imposed in three hotspot areas in Gujrat.

LALAMUSA: A smart lockdown has been imposed in three areas of Gujrat. The authorities imposed lockdown in village Chak Sada Nawa Lok, Ibn-e-Ameer Govt College for Women, Jalalpur Jattan, Government Municipal Model Girls High School (All Branches), Jalalpur Jattan (Tanda Chowk, Benazir Chowk and Pattianwala Chowk) as coronavirus patients were reported in these areas.