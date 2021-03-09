AJK govt appoints Dr Asif as Additional CS

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government appointed Dr Syed Asif Hussain as Additional Chief Secretary (General) along with the appointment as Managing Director Board of Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) and Chairman Central Board of Revenue (CBR). Doctor Syed Asif Hussain officer BPS-21 was serving as additional chief secretary (Development) AJK government.