close
Tue Mar 09, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
SAG
Syed Abbas Gardezi
March 9, 2021

AJK govt appoints Dr Asif as Additional CS

National

SAG
Syed Abbas Gardezi
March 9, 2021

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government appointed Dr Syed Asif Hussain as Additional Chief Secretary (General) along with the appointment as Managing Director Board of Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) and Chairman Central Board of Revenue (CBR). Doctor Syed Asif Hussain officer BPS-21 was serving as additional chief secretary (Development) AJK government.

Latest News

More From Pakistan