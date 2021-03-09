Chinese enterprise to set up LED research center at CUI

ISLAMABAD: Comsats University Islamabad (CUI) and Heroboss Technology signed a memorandum of understanding at the Islamabad Campus of the earlier here on Monday.

The MoU formalises a number of joint initiatives both organizations have agreed to undertake in the next three years said Ali Tawab Balouch, Head CUI International Office. Officials of Heroboss Technology led by their Chief Executive Officer, Wang Chunping as well as senior management officials from CUI led by Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tabassum Afzal participated in the signing ceremony.

While speaking at the occasion Prof. Afzal said that Sino-Pak relations have stood the test of time. China is a trusted friend, engaged neighbor and a strategic partner of Pakistan. He informed that CUI employs the largest number PhD graduates from China currently exceeding 130 and over 50 faculty members have currently proceeded to China for their doctoral degree. China Study Center at COMSATS University is engaged in promoting cultural and art exchange between the two brotherly countries and particularly promoting the learning of the Chinese language in the varsity.

Prof. Afzal also said that CUI will contribute towards capacity building of Heroboss Technology manpower and engage in product oriented – joint research projects in areas of cutting-edge technologies. In this regard, he said that CUI will host an LED Research Center jointly developed by the Chinese enterprise. Prof. Afzal lauded the role of Chinese enterprises in involving students interns on active industrial projects.

Wang Chunping, CEO of Heroboss Technology said that the MoU is the first step of a long journey and that her company would like to see tangible achievements facilitated by this MoU. She said that cooperation with universities in Pakistan will further cement Sino-Pakistan relations.

The MoU was signed by Prof. Dr. Shamsul Qamar, Acting Registrar, CUI and Wang Chunping, CEO, Heroboss Technology.