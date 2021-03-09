Sons of fallen cops set deadline for job

PESHAWAR: The children of martyred police officials have warned of staging sit-in outside the Governor’s House if wards quota in the Police Department was not restored within three days.

Speaking at a news conference on Monday, Shah Khalid, Mehran Khan, Shahid Khan, Fayaz Khan, Malik Jan and Ibrahim said that they had held meetings with the police chief, members of national and provincial assemblies and relevant officials but nothing was done to meet the demand.

They said they were being assured of appointments on merit, which was not acceptable to them at any cost as wards quota was their right. They posed a question as to why the Police Department was not following the already set rules and decisions.

The sons of the fallen cops said they had moved the court of law but the Police Department allegedly produced fake and false lists there. They alleged that they were threatened and arrested for raising voice for their rights.The youth said they had been protesting for the last 31 days but the authorities had done nothing practical to resolve the issue.