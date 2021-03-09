PAPA celebrates Women’s Day

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority (PAPA) celebrated International Women’s Day 2021 here on Monday. According to a press statement, the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority organised a briefing session on the eve of International Women’s Day and highlighted all aspects of a women's life. Recognising the role of women in society from being a mother or a housewife to working as a professional, PAPA termed their contributions as amazing. Dr Shakeel Khan, Chairman Aab-e-Pak Authority proudly acknowledged that women have proved their worth by excelling in every field of life and bringing pride for their families.