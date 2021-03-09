‘Efforts made to uplift mineral sector’

LAHORE:Mines and Minerals Department has undertaken new initiatives for sustainable development of mineral sector in Punjab, said Secretary Mines and Minerals, Punjab Amir Ijaz Akbar while addressing a seminar on mines here on Monday.

To bring transparency and efficiency in the grant of mining concessions, the department has taken initiative to develop Mining Cadastre System. This system will includes the Web-GIS data of mining concessions granted all over the Punjab, infrastructure facilities in mining areas, potential geological information and investment opportunities available for mining sector in Punjab.

This system will also include the application management system which would allow the investor to file and track the application for new mining concessions in transparent way, he said and added to strengthen the field monitoring system, the department with the help of Punjab IT Board has taken initiative for digitisation of inspection regime through ADP Schemes for safety of mines workers working in the mineral sector of Punjab. He said that to promote exploration and mining activities in the sector, the department has taken initiative for potential evaluation of Gypsum, Bauxite, Coal etc. in Suleman Range District DG Khan, and exploration and evaluation of Placer Gold Deposits in River Indus in District Attock. Amir Ijaz Akbar said to promote investment and to regain the trust of investors, the mined & minerals department has lifted ban on cement sectors. Additional Secretary Mine Samina Saleem said for better service delivery, ease of doing business and to bring transparency and efficiency in the working, the department is doing legal framework review. The department has 200pc increased the scholarships of children of mine workers, she said.