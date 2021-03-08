One dead, another wounded in accident

MANSEHRA: A man was killed and another wounded when a motorcar skidded off the road and fell into a ravine in Daman Sharif area here on Sunday.

The vehicle was on its way to Balakot from Mansehra when the driver lost control over it while negotiating a sharp turn.

The Rescue 1122 officials pulled both the injured out after cutting the badly damaged vehicle and rushed them to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced Mohammad Waqas dead while Said Ghulam was referred to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital, Abbottabad.

The police, after lodging FIR, started investigation. 10 wounded in clash: Meanwhile, 10 people sustained critical injuries when two rival groups attacked each other with clubs and axes in Shinkiari area.

The police, after arresting members of both groups, shifted them to hospital in Shinkiari. According to police, both the groups were quarrelling over a minor domestic issue.