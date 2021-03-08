Tree plantation drive inaugurated in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: District and Sessions Judge Humayun Imtiaz has inaugurated the tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling on the premises of sessions court. Additional Sessions Judge Syed Gulzar Hussain, Senior Civil Judge Dildar Hussain Shah, president District Bar association Rana Waqar Hussain and others were also present on the occasion. Addressing the ceremony the District and Sessions Judge said trees are beauty of the land and along with government departments citizens should also plant trees. He said tree plantation should not be taken as tradition but it should be considered as national and moral obligations to promote clean and pleasant environment. Senior civil judge Dildar Hussain Shah said some 500 fruit saplings have been planted in the sessions court and in few days hundreds of saplings would also be planted in Kamoke, Noshera and Wazirabad court premises.

BOY DIES IN ROAD ACCIDENT: A boy died in a road accident in Ladhewala Warriach, Gujranwala on Sunday. Aftab, 15, along with his uncle was heading towards fields on a tractor, when accidently he lost balance and fell down and overrun by the tractor. As a result, he died on the spot.

KITE STRING INJURES EX-BAITUL MAAL MEMBER: A kite twine injured ex-member Baitul Maal in Gakhar Mandi, Gujranwala on Sunday. Haji Asghar was travelling on a motorcycle and near main bazaar a string of a stray kite fell on him, leaving him injured critically. Rescue-1122 team shifted him to DHQ hospital.