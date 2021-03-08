‘MPs expect quality service from audit institutions’

LAHORE:Directorate General Performance Audit Wing Director General Muhammad Samiullah Teepu has said that the success of government today is judged on public service delivery. The members of parliaments and other stakeholders expect the Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) to address the quality of service in their performance audit reports.

These views were expressed by him while addressing the concluding session of the 105th International Intensive Training Programme attended by the representatives from 14 countries via Zoom.

The three-week International Intensive Training Programme in Performance Auditing was conducted by Directorate General Performance Audit Wing, Lahore. The training programme was attended by 42 participants from 14 Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) from all over the world, including Pakistan, Kuwait, Zambia, Turkey, Yemen, Maldives, China, Oman, Bangladesh, Krygyz Republic, Nepal, Thailand, Botswana and Uganda.

Muhammad Samiullah Teepu stated that the purpose of the programme was to enhance the analytical skills of audit managers of the SAIs to equip them with analytical tools and techniques and to enhance their professional knowledge and capabilities in the regime of performance auditing.

The Directorate General Performance Audit Wing apprised the foreign participants that SAI Pakistan had been organising the intensive training programme for the four decades for sister SAIs. This is for the very first time that this intensive training programme has been organised

virtually via Zoom platform in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

All the heads of the participating SAIs on behalf of the Auditor General of Pakistan were expressed thanks for reposing confidence in the SAIs Pakistan by nominating their dynamic and motivated officers to join the experience-sharing exercise, which is primarily an event to demonstrate solidarity, trust and mutual respect among SAIs.