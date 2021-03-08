Man murdered in Kahna

LAHORE:A 32-year-old man was killed in the limits of Kahna police on Sunday. The victim has been identified as Arif. The victim died after being hit on the head with a heavy object. Police removed the body to morgue.

Fire: A fire broke out in the nursery ward of the Mayo Hospital on Sunday. Cause of fire was said to be short circuit in the switchboard. Upon being informed, the firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. Meanwhile, two cows died after they came in contact with a live wire in the Hadyara area.

KITE-MAKERS ARRESTED: Harbanspura police claimed to have arrested two kite-makers and recovered kites and kite string spools from their possession.

As per DIG Operations, the police recovered 12,628 kites and 171 kite string spools from the place of the kite-makers. The accused were identified as Ejaz and Rafique. Police also seized raw material of 23,000 kites.