Bird show attracts large number of visitors

LAHORE:The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) organised a colorful bird show in Jilani Park on the occasion of Jashan-e-Baharan Festival here on Sunday.

A large number of citizens thronged the Jilani Park to witness the bird show. Pet pigeons, gold patriots, Brahma chickens, noble chickens, rabbits, various kinds of colorful parrots, Pakistani falcons and other birds remained the centre of attention of the visitors.

The citizens saw the beautiful birds and also made selfies with the birds and took their pictures. On this occasion, PHA Chairman Engineer Yasir Gilani, Vice-Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed, DG Jawad Ahmad Qureshi also visited the bird show. DG PHA Jawad Ahmad Qureshi said that the Jashn-e-Baharan Festival had brought smiles on the faces of the citizens. The beautiful birds of blue, yellow, red, green and different colors were the best attraction at the festival, said Mehwish, a citizen. She said she came with her two small kids to show them the Bird Show of Jashan Baharan Mela.

The colorful birds brought smiles on the faces of the citizens, she said. Usman, a teenager, said he came to Lahore from Sargodha to visit his uncle’s home. He said he and his cousins convinced the family to visit the park to see the bird show and other activities there.

He said such activities especially in the time of a pandemic were the best mood changer. Shakeel Butt, a resident of Delhi Gate, said such festivals and large participation of people in them with full corona SOPs showed that Pakistanis were a brave nation and they could not be scared of any pandemic.