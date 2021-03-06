Low cotton production hits south Punjab dists

MULTAN: Low cotton production has hit rural economy of the South Punjab districts. Agriculture scientist Nawaz Pandah said that 11 South Punjab districts were facing huge losses in Phutti shortfall of 1,478, 928 bales, which means losses had crossed to Rs 6,211,497,600. The part-time female farm workers were paid Rs 1,000 per acre for sowing cotton seeds but the labour was facing loss of more than Rs 5 billion after the reduction in under cultivation cotton area. The Pakistan Cotton Ginners Associations statistics said that Multan had lost 67,407 bales (44.77pc), Lodhran 39,420 bales (49.40pc), Khanewal 128,831 bales (35.69pc), Vehari 850,70 bales (42.44pc), Dera Ghazi Khan 65,458 bales (16.77pc), Muzaffargarh 121,098 bales (56.66pc), Rajanpur 199,641 bales (69.2pc), Layyah 52,183 bales (34,47pc), Rahimyar Khan 450,293 bales (40.67pc), Bahawalpur 226,047 bales (35.90pc) and Bahawalnagar 43,480 bales (4.17pc).