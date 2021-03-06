BOK hailed for launching payplus account

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz on Friday congratulated the Bank of Khyber (BOK) for launching payplus current account, a first of its kind salary account for government employees in the province.

The chief secretary opened the account and asked the BOK management to open his payplus current account right there, said a press release.

He added that the payplus current account’s features had the power to attract every KP government employee.

Appreciating the BOK management and staff over earning historic profit of Rs3.8 billion for F.Y 2020, Dr Kazim said that putting up such an unprecedented performance despite worst-ever challenges of Covid-19 was a reflection of the bank’s professional excellence as well as passionate teamwork.