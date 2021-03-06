Enforce laws to end gender based violence: speakers

LAHORE:Speakers at a seminar have called upon the need to create awareness among the public at large and enforcement of relevant laws in the country for elimination of gender-based violence to help build a strong and healthy society.

They were addressing the seminar titled “Gender-Based Violence: A Public Health Challenge” organised by Punjab University Institute of Social and Cultural Studies (ISCS) in collaboration with the Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) to mark International Women’s Day. Punjab Women Protection Authority Chairperson Kaneez Fatima, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Faculty of Behavioral and Social Studies Dean Prof Dr Umbreen Javed, ISCS Director Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar, PWPA Director General Irshad Waheed, senior journalist Xari Jalil, faculty members and students participated in the event. Ms Kaneez Fatma said that the most important task to address gender-based violence was to change the mindset and behaviour of the people. She said that every segment of society should play its role to bring about change.

Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar highlighted the significance of approaching the issue of gender-based violence from the perspective of public health and shared her research on this issue. Haider Zaidi said that there was a dire need for creating awareness and education among youths about the gender-based violence. Xari Jalil emphasised that print, electronic, and social media should play their role in reporting gender-based violence and sensitising general public and stakeholders. Irshad Waheed briefed the participants about the functions of the authority and interventions of the government to address gender-based violence in Punjab and welcomed the suggestions from academics and civil society to further strength the services. Prof Dr Umbreen Javaid said that gender-based violence was not specific to any class and it required interventions at every level. Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar emphasised that there should be strong linkages among academics, civil society and government authorities to eradicate the menace from the country.

UVAS: University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with the Royal Danish Embassy in Islamabad arranged a brainstorming session to thrash out first-hand information on opportunities and challenges for the dairy products in Pakistan. UVAS Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani gave a thoughtful insight on the entire dairy sector of Pakistan. He also elaborated the UVAS role in the uplift of the dairy sector. Dr Muhammad Junaid presented a brief on dairy supply chain from farm to fork, supply and demand gap and trends of dairy products.