Now young lecturer loses life to kite twine

LAHORE:Kite twine claimed the life of a young lecturer in the limits of Ichhra police station on Friday. The victim has been identified as Aftab Ahmed, a lecturer posted at Dayal Singh College Lahore. Aftab got PhD degree in Chemistry from USA. He was on his way to Dayal Singh College on his bike when a stray kite string slit open his throat near Ichhra flyover, resulting into his instant death. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced brought dead. The lecturer was a resident of Kasur’s suburban village Kanganpur.

CCPO Lahore suspended Ichhra SHO Azhar Ishaq and issued letter of explanation to the SP Model Town and DSP Ichhra. The chief minister also took notice of the incident and sought a report from IG Punjab.

van kills bike-rider: A speeding van killed a bike-rider on Ferozepur Road, Ichhra on Friday. The victim was identified as Zakir Hussain, son of M Khan. A woman identified as Tahira, wife of Waheed, also suffered a leg fracture in the same incident. The van hit the bike-rider and later hit the passerby Tahira. The injured woman was admitted to hospital and the body was shifted to morgue.

accidents: Eight persons were killed and 1,064 injured in various road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 985 accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Around 622 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals, while 442 injured persons were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.