Zardari indulged in horse-trading to change Senate results, says Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Thursday said Asif Ali Zardari was involved in horse-trading amid at manipulating results in Senate elections.

Zardari played the game with mala fide intentions and violated the democratic norms which had changed the results, he said this in an interview with a private television channel. The people had used the corruption money provided by Asif Ali Zardari for increasing their grip in Senate elections, he added. Commenting on general elections, he said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-N, would contest the elections, separately. In reply to a question about vote of no confidence, the minister said that opposition party leaders’ move for no-confidence would not affect the position of prime minister and chief minister Punjab. Both the leaders of ruling party would continue working as PM and CM Punjab. About the politics of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Sheikh Rashid said those had badly failed. To another question regarding support of Chaudhry brothers, he said the ruling party had full support of its coalition partners.