German envoy meets COAS

RAWALPINDI: German Ambassador Bernhard Stephan Schlagheck Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters (GHQ) and acknowledged Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional situation, bilateral cooperation in various fields and Afghan peace process were discussed, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release. The army chief said: “Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Germany.” He also appreciated holding of 5th round of Pak-German strategic dialogue in September 2020 and expressed hope for mutually benefiting bilateral relations. The visiting official also pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.