Buzdar blasts horse trading

LAHORE: The so-called claimants of giving respect to vote have blatantly violated the sanctity of the right to vote in the Islamabad Senate election. It is in fact the triumph of dirty money over democratic rights.

This was stated by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in a statement issued on Thursday. The CM maintained that every advocate of democracy is ashamed of what happened in the Senate election.

“Regrettably, the PDM played havoc with the democratic norms and all moral values were mercilessly molested through a cruel monetary game, he lamented.