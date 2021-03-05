WWF, KMC collaborate for tree plantation

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation have collaborated to make Karachi green and look after the wellbeing of animals at zoos under the administrative control of the KMC.

Regional Head Sindh and Baluchistan WWF- Pakistan Tahir Rasheed called on Karachi Administrator Laeeq Ahmed on Thursday. Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The administrator said the WWF could assist the corporation in plantation and looking after the animals at zoos and work together to cope with environmental pollution. A memorandum of understanding would be signed in this regard between the KMC and WWF.

Ahmed said fruits, vegetable and flower plant show was going to be held at Baghe Ibne Qasim from March 19. He said the KMC wanted to uplift parks and establish libraries on the ppar premises. Rasheed expressed satisfaction over the wellbeing of animals at zoos. He assured that the WWF would fully support the corporation for plantation and animal welfare.