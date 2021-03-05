Remounts reach Master Paints Jinnah Gold Cup subsidiary final

LAHORE: Remounts won both of their two-chukker matches to qualify for the Master Paints Jinnah Gold Cup 2021 subsidiary final here at the Pakistan Park Cavalry Ground on Thursday.

The two-chukker matches were played among the losing sides of Pool A - Remounts, Risala and Newage/Rizvi's.

In the first match of the day, Remounts outpaced Newage/Rizvi's by 5-3 1/2. Ignacio Negri emerged as top scorer with a hat-trick while Imran Shahid converted a brace. For Newage/Rizvi's, who had a half goal handicap advantage, Salvador Ulloa struck twice and Adnan Jalil Azam once.

Newage/Rizvi's scored two goals in the first chukker against one by Remounts to earn a 2 1/2-1 lead. Remounts bounced back very strongly as they fired four goals against one by Newage to win the encounter by 5-3 1/2.

Ignacio Negri also excelled against Risala whom they beat 4-2. Ignacio Negri this time converted a brace while Imran Shahid and Vieri Antinori scored one goal apiece. For Risala, Dylan Rossiter slammed a brace .

Remounts were off to flying start as they thrashed two back-to-back goals to take 2-0 lead. The second chukker was evenly poised as both the sides converted two goals each.

In the third match, Risala defeated Newage/Rizvi's by 5-4 1/2. Dylan Rossiter was top scorer from the winning side as he cracked a quartet while Pedro Guitierrez Ofarell scored one. For Newage/Rizvi's, who had a half goal handicap advantage, Salvador Ulloa and Salvador Jauretche scored a brace each.

In the first chukker, Risala scored three goals against two by Newage/Rizvi's to gain a slight 3-2 1/2 lead. The hard-fought second chukker saw both the sides playing well and slamming two goals each.