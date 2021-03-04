close
Thu Mar 04, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
March 4, 2021

Kuwait forms new govt

World

 
March 4, 2021

Ag AFP

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait’s ruler Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed Al-Sabah greenlighted on Wednesday the Gulf country’s newcabinet after the previous one resigned just amonth into its mandate amid disputes with parliament. Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah, who was re-appointed as prime minister in January, shortly after the government quit,was again taskedwith forming the new one. The cabinet members were sworn in before the emir on Wednesday, reported the official Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).—AFP

Latest News

More From World