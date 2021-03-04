Kuwait forms new govt

Ag AFP

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait’s ruler Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed Al-Sabah greenlighted on Wednesday the Gulf country’s newcabinet after the previous one resigned just amonth into its mandate amid disputes with parliament. Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah, who was re-appointed as prime minister in January, shortly after the government quit,was again taskedwith forming the new one. The cabinet members were sworn in before the emir on Wednesday, reported the official Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).—AFP