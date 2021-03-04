Motorway rape case: Court indicts two main accused

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday indicted the two main accused in the Lahore Motorway rape case. The accused pleaded not guilty and contended to contest the charges, said Deputy Prosecutor General Hafiz Asghar, Geo News reported.

Hafiz told APP that the court recorded statements of 10 prosecution witnesses, including a car mechanic, a Dolphin Squad member, and a doctor after the accused denied the charges. Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings and summoned more prosecution witnesses on the next date of hearing.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case hearing at the Camp Jail, wherein jail authorities produced Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali, prime accused and co-accused. It should be noted that due to the sensitivity of the case, the trial of the accused is being conducted within jail premises. The Gujjarpura police had filed a challan against the accused, wherein they were declared guilty.

The police had requested the court for awarding strict punishment to the accused as sufficient evidence was available against them. The police had also submitted a list of 53 witnesses.