Four cops sent to jail in murder case

FAISALABAD: Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Shahzad Hussain on Wednesday sent four policemen to jail on a seven-day judicial remand in a murder case. Four cops, ASI Shahid Manzoor, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Mohsin and Ghulam Dastgir, officials of the Faisalabad Highway Patrolling Police, were involved in a murder case. Earlier, the court had granted 13-day remand of the accused to investigating officer and after expiry of the remand, they were again produced in the court. The accused were allegedly involved in killing wagon driver Waqas Ahmad when he did not stop his vehicle at a checking point.

anti-dengue measures: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Wednesday directed departments concerned to intensify anti-dengue measures as the dengue danger persists during the current season. Presiding over a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for anti-dengue, the DC said negligence in combating dengue larvae could not be tolerated. The meeting reviewed the progress of implementation of anti-dengue drive. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool, District Coordinator Dr Zulqarnain, officials of Environment Department, Social Welfare, FDA, PHA, Education, Agriculture and officials of other departments also attended the meeting. The DC said the district heads of all departments should fulfill their responsibilities for the prevention of dengue and in case of negligence they would be held responsible. He said it was very important to stop the spread of dengue in the current season. He directed intensification of activities of surveillance teams and said possible sources of dengue larvae breeding should not be overlooked in this regard.