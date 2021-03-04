close
March 4, 2021
Our Correspondent
March 4, 2021

Youth kills mother, brother in Mingora

MINGORA: A youth allegedly shot dead his mother and brother for not allowing him to marry a girl of his choice in Chail area in Madyan in Swat district on Wednesday.

The police said that one Amir Muhammad, a resident of mountainous Chail area in Madyan in Bahrain tehsil, allegedly opened fire on his mother (S) and brother Muhammad Khan. They said the two suffered multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot. The bodies were shifted to Madyan Hospital for postmortem. The police arrested the accused and started investigation. The police said that the accused wanted to marry a girl of his choice but the slain mother and brother were not allowing him to do so.

