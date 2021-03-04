For inclusion into ATL Late filers to pay surcharge

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has made it clear that late filers would have to pay surcharge for inclusion into Active Taxpayer List (ATL).

According to the FBRâ€™s announcement made here on Tuesday stating that the tax machinery has uploaded the Active Taxpayers List (ATL) for Tax Year-2020 on 1st March, 2021.

The ATL is available on the official website of FBR. Number of income tax returns for Tax Year-2020 had reached 2.62 million on 28th February, 2021 as compared to 2.43 million for Tax Year-2019 as on 28th February, 2020. The amount of tax paid with returns for Tax Year-2020 at Rs49.6 billion is 60% more than tax paid with returns for Tax Year-2019 up to 28th February, 2020.

The FBR has added that 509,039 filers have not been included in this yearâ€™s ATL as they could not file their tax returns within due date or the date extended by the respective commissioners and ATL surcharge had not been paid by them. FBR has clarified that such taxpayers can get themselves automatically included in the ATL if they pay the necessary ATL surcharge. The amount of ATL surcharge for companies is Rs20,000, association of persons Rs10,000 and ATL surcharge for individuals is Rs1000.

FBR encourages such taxpayers to pay respective amount of ATL surcharge and take benefits of ATL. Similarly, those taxpayers who could not file their returns for Tax Year-2020 till now, are also urged to avail benefit of ATL by filing their returns along with ATL surcharge.