MoU signed to build capacity for digital storytelling

Islamabad : The Centre for Excellence in Journalism (CEJ) and RINSTRA Technologies Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to work together to build students’ digital storytelling skills.

The agreement would enable digital skills through interactive workshops, seminars, and courses, with RINSTRA providing its state-of-the-art platform for digital docu-film festivals and theme-based video competitions, said a press release.

As per details of the MoU, both organisations will work on improving digital storytelling techniques and creative thinking in students, helping them look at issues and challenges around them from a narrative perspective.

The organizations were also agreed to create research opportunities in the space of MediaTech.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamal Siddiqi, Director of the Center for Excellence in Journalism at the Institute of Business Administration (CEJ-IBA) said, "Partnership with Rinstra will help our students test their digital storytelling ideas and creative expressions.

We are hoping to generate new ideas around social challenges and economic opportunities with Rinstra through content competitions and documentary film festivals.”

Dr Adil Akhtar, co-founder and chairman of RINSTRA in his statement said, “Through this collaboration, CEJ-IBA and RINSTRA will create short-form storytelling techniques i e movies, dramas, music videos, theater, documentaries and videos for RINSTRA and other digital platforms.”

He further said, “RINSTRA is the gateway for Pakistani content and talent to the local and international media markets and digital platforms.

The state-of-the-art RINSTRA platform allows content creators to discover, create, showcase, and monetize their content creation and creative pursuits.”

Amir Jahangir, chief executive officer RINSTRA said, “This partnership is important to enable young storytellers to be equipped with digital skills that can help them sustain their creative pursuits and economic wellbeing.