Farmer shot at near Zero Line by Rangers

KASUR: Rangers have shot at and injured a farmer when he approached the Zero Line without permission. The incident took place in the fields near Rohiwal border village near Kasur. Residents of border villages are aware that it is strictly forbidden to approach the zero line without permission after 4pm. The farmer was identified as Rafiq, a resident of Sheikhupura village. He was shifted to a hospital and investigation was under way.